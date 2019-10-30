International Development News
Fourth Jazz India Circuit to push boundaries with experimental, up-tempo, funky music

  Updated: 30-10-2019 17:44 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:44 IST
The Jazz India Circuit in its fourth edition aims to push creative boundaries by bringing to the stage a mix of experimental, up-tempo, funky and daring music. Organised by Teamwork Arts, the annual contemporary jazz festival that begins on Novmber 30 in Goa, will see Indian and international artistes "exploring freedom, crossing boundaries, and deconstructing traditional techniques" of the genre.

"The Jazz India Circuit (JIC) celebrates the best of contemporary jazz bringing new idioms and the innovative spirit of jazz to the forefront for Indian audiences. JIC Goa showcases experimental jazz that blends diverse genres like punk, funk, hip-hop, folk and world music," Sanjoy Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, said. With a definite aim to push the boundaries of what typically constitutes the sound of jazz, the annual music event will see musicians from India, Canada, France, Scotland, Lithuania, and Norway among other places.

While high-energy Canadian band "The Shuffle Demons" will showcase their signature genre bending, and visually entertaining compositions, acclaimed French singer and songwriter Macha Gharibian will create an elegant blend of jazz, folk and pop with her band. Dainius Pulaskas Group, one of the most influential Lithuanian jazz units, will showcase their progressive Lithuanian jazz-fusion, Norway-based group "Monoswezi" will create a fusion of traditional African songs and Scandinavian jazz.

While Swiss post-jazz quartet "The Great Harry Hillman" will combine jazz, rock and improv into a subdued, layered yet thrilling production, Indian bands "Karan Khosla & Co", and "The Turbans" will also produce an authentic jazz set that spans the gamut of the jazz idiom, from bebop to contemporary. Another highlight of the the eve will be a performance by guitar virtuoso Simon Thacker, who will be performing in the country for the first time ever.

The music festival will end on December 1 in Goa, and will move to Gurugram from December 6, where it will continue till December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

