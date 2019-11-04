Issues between natnl award winning director, actor resolved

Issues between national award-winning filmmaker Anil Radhakrishna Menon and Bineesh Bastin, who has acted in around 80 Malayalam and Tamil films, were resolved at a meeting orgnised here Monday by the Association of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). Both Menon and Bastin shook hands and embraced each other in the presence of FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan at a press conference here after the meeting.

"They regained their friendship," Unnikrishnan told reporters. He condemned "the deliberate attempts by certain quarters" to bring in caste issues in the controversy.

Though issues were settled, Bastin made it clear that he would not act in Menon's movie anymore. "I have problems in acting in his movies," Bastin said in response to a query.

Menon had stirred up a controversy after he allegedly insulted the actor by refusing to share stage during a recent event at a government medical college in Palakkad district recently. FEFKA Directors Union has sought an explanation from Menon on the issue.

Bastin had alleged on Friday that the director had asked the organisers to permit him on stage only after Menon leaves. Both the director and the actor had been invited to the college day programme at the Government Medical College, Palakakad recently.

The row erupted after a video of the event, in which Bastin could be seen sitting on the floor of the stage in protest against the "24 North Kaatham" director, went viral on the social media..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)