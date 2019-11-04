International Development News
Development News Edition

Issues between natnl award winning director, actor resolved

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:55 IST
Issues between natnl award winning director, actor resolved

Issues between national award-winning filmmaker Anil Radhakrishna Menon and Bineesh Bastin, who has acted in around 80 Malayalam and Tamil films, were resolved at a meeting orgnised here Monday by the Association of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). Both Menon and Bastin shook hands and embraced each other in the presence of FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan at a press conference here after the meeting.

"They regained their friendship," Unnikrishnan told reporters. He condemned "the deliberate attempts by certain quarters" to bring in caste issues in the controversy.

Though issues were settled, Bastin made it clear that he would not act in Menon's movie anymore. "I have problems in acting in his movies," Bastin said in response to a query.

Menon had stirred up a controversy after he allegedly insulted the actor by refusing to share stage during a recent event at a government medical college in Palakkad district recently. FEFKA Directors Union has sought an explanation from Menon on the issue.

Bastin had alleged on Friday that the director had asked the organisers to permit him on stage only after Menon leaves. Both the director and the actor had been invited to the college day programme at the Government Medical College, Palakakad recently.

The row erupted after a video of the event, in which Bastin could be seen sitting on the floor of the stage in protest against the "24 North Kaatham" director, went viral on the social media..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...

From hiding within Venezuela, lawmaker pledges to 'intensify the fight'

A Venezuelan opposition lawmaker whose parliamentary immunity was stripped last month said he is being targeted by President Nicolas Maduro for calling anti-government protests, at a time when the troubled OPEC nation has largely avoided a ...

Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZACC on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government 3.7 million, the second high-profile g...

Pakistan's armed forces fully prepared to thwart all threats: Bajwa

Pakistans armed forces are fully prepared and committed to thwarting all threats, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday as the militarys top brass discussed internal security, the situation along the eastern border, the LoC an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019