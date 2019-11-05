Pondy CM condemns defacement of Tiruvalluvar statue

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday condemned the defacement of the statue of Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Addressing reporters here, the Chief Minster also appealed to his Tamil Nadu counterpart to initiate immediate steps to trace the culprits and also inflict stern action against the miscreants.

He termed the defacement of the statue as a "shameful act". The statue was on Monday found smeared with cow dung and eyes 'blindfolded' with what appeared to be a black paper at Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur district.

Referring to the depiction of the portrait of Tiruvalluvar in saffron robes by BJP's TN unit on its twitter handle, he said it was another act of disrespect and insult to the poet who had given to the world a magnum opus-Tirukkural, which was an eternal guide and showing good path for the humanity. "I urge the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to take steps to nab the culprits and inflict stern action against them for the denigration of the statute," he said.

He said the territorial government has provided adequate security to the statue of Tiruvalluvar at the Municipal bus terminal here. Meanwhile, Narayanasamy thanked the Centre for announcing the International Film Festival of India's 'Icon of the Golden Jubilee' award to 'Superstar' Rajinikanth.

"I also greet Rajinikanth for the award," he said adding that he was an "outstanding actor"..

