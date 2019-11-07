International Development News
Development News Edition

Haasan celebrates b'day, says his family was not in favour of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:16 IST
Haasan celebrates b'day, says his family was not in favour of

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday celebrated his 65th birthday at his native Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district by unveiling a bust of his late father D Srinivasan. Paying rich tributes to his father, Haasan, addressing a gathering of his party members and supporters, said "...for me, in my family no one was in favour of my getting into politics." His lawyer-father who had participated in the freedom movement was, however, for getting into politics, he indicated.

With the founding of Makkal Needhi Maiam last year, his late father's wish has also come true, the actor said. His foray into politics was, however, "not due to dearth," of other avenues, Haasan said.

The birthday celebrations at his native Paramakudi, which is about 500 km from here, along with his family and MNM members was a special moment for him, he said. The actor said a statue of his mentor, late filmmaker K Balachander, will be unveiled at his new office here on Friday.

Stressing the need for the youth honing skills and providing jobs to others as well, Haasan said a Skill Development Centre is being set up by his family at Paramakudi. The initiative is intended to aid youths to hone their skills and it will become functional with the assistance of a university, he said.

"Skill development should grow big across the country on a scale similar to a mass movement like the Sathyagraha witnessed during the Independence movement," he said. The actor, who is working on his movie "Indian 2," said it was his desire that young people, rather than moving to big cities in search of job opportunities, should be able to get gainful employment by honing their skills in their hometowns.

No vocation was below anyone's dignity and all professions are honourable, he said adding the need was to nurture development of diverse skills among the youth. Everybody should not be alike like "engineers and advocates alone," he said.

By developing skills youth could become entrepreneurs and while such changes were already being witnessed elsewhere, Tamil Nadu has not yet fully tapped the potential of skill development, he said. The MNM chief said he himself grew only by developing his skills, an apparent reference to his acting and filmmaking abilities.

Reminiscing about his brief stint at a hairdressing salon, he said the experience helped him in his endeavours later. "A skilled hair dresser can earn about a lakh in big cities," he said.

November 7 is also the death anniversary of Haasan's father. The actor's fans also celebrated the eventful 60 year journey of the actor in Tamil cinema beginning with his debut as a child artise in "Kalathur Kannamma," in 1959..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: PM, Shah assure Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to en...

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, amid persisting uncertainty over depositors funds. Besides, he said an agency has been ap...

UPDATE 1-As public hearings loom, VP Pence aide meets with U.S. House committees

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time with a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors bef...

In Helsinki, low-carbon ratings aim to make choosing green easier

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents and visitors looking for the most climate-friendly places to eat, shop or find entertainment in Finlands capital can now get quick advice to compare options.A pilot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019