International Development News
Development News Edition

Kindness drives Bengal woman raise bank loan, sell gold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:43 IST
Kindness drives Bengal woman raise bank loan, sell gold

Driven by compassion towards street dogs, a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district has taken nearly Rs four lakh bank loan to provide food and medicines to around 400 stray canines. She spends about Rs 40,000 a month on the paraih dogs.

She has also sold her gold ornaments worth about Rs 2 lakh to bear the cost of taking care of the abandoned canines. The woman displaying this rare love and passion towards the street dogs is Nilanjana Biswas, a housewife living in Kalyani B-11 area in the Nadia district.

Biswas has been carrying the charitable act braving opposition at home and protest from the neighbours, who resent gathering of dogs in front of their dwelling. Her husband Bhabotosh Biswas, an Industrialist, also does not like it but her son Ashutosh Biswas, a student of class five, extends helping hands to mother in the pursuit. Her daughter, a college student, also cooperates with her.

What started five years back with a few stray dogs, the count of the benficiaries has increased to 400 since about last one year. There are three salaried workers to prepare and distribute food to the street dogs at various places in the Kalyani town on whom she spends Rs 10,000 a month.

There is a trained person who checks and provide medicines to the dogs and train them twice a week. She said "I purchased only one dog, that is Jui, and the rest are collected from streets or given by known persons. But all of them are dear to me." The food served daily is no ordinary items but chicken and rice. Drinking water is provided too.

While there is a pucca kitchen with refrigerator and a store for fuel (wood) to prepare food for the dogs at home, the workers prepare rice and chicken to serve the animals in the lunch. After completion of cooking, a male worker puts the foods in big pots and load it into an E-Rickshaw. The Toto driver is a staff of Nilanjana Biswas. Another worker, a lady, boards the Toto.

The two roams around in Kalyani town everyday stopping at different spots. She herself travels to some places on her scooty to serve food to the street dogs and sometimes her son Ashutosh joins her.

When they reach venues, the dogs of those locality rush to gather the food. The Toto driver, a staff of Nilanjana said,"The dogs are now familiar with the system and timely wait for us on the spots." The Toto driver and the lady first places a few plastic pots along the road sides. Then puts chicken and rice. They also pour water separately. The street dogs are accustomed to the routine.

Sitting in their home Nilanjana Biswas said,"Earlier we were in a rented home at B-15 area in Kalyani. There were two street dogs in the neighborhood. Than the female dog delivered five puppies. And thus began the journey". Being a patient of high sugar and suffering from heart ailment, she worries about the future of these hapless dogs.

She said,"I had approached the authority of Kalyani Municipality to ponder over the issue of street dogs so that they can be rehabilitated. But got no response. I would be happy, If the Municipality does something for the street dogs in future." PTI CORR SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...

No final decision can be taken without formulation of

No final decision can be taken without formulation ofcommon minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019