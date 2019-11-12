Three of family killed as harvesting machine hits bike in UP
A man and his two sons were killed when a harvesting machine hit their motorcycle in Pilani area here on Tuesday. Durga Nishad (40) was returning from a fair in Ankaleshwar Devsthan of Khaptiha Kalan village when the incident took place, Circle Officer Om Prakash said .
Nishad and his two sons Panchu (9) and Jeetu (15) died on the spot, the CO said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
