Three of family killed as harvesting machine hits bike in UP

A man and his two sons were killed when a harvesting machine hit their motorcycle in Pilani area here on Tuesday. Durga Nishad (40) was returning from a fair in Ankaleshwar Devsthan of Khaptiha Kalan village when the incident took place, Circle Officer Om Prakash said .

Nishad and his two sons Panchu (9) and Jeetu (15) died on the spot, the CO said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)