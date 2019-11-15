Hunar Haat becomes hub to promote traditional artisans: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here today that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been working on war-footing to establish "Hunar Hubs" in every state of the country in the next five years to train and encourage indigenous talent of master artisans, craftsmen according to the need of the markets. The Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned 100 "Hunar Hubs" in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of the Modi Government-2. Training will be provided to master artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts according to modern needs in these "Hunar Hubs".

Shri Naqvi was speaking while inaugurating the "Hunar Haat", being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, from 14th to 27th Nov 2019 at 39th India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan. Shri Naqvi said here that "Hunar Haat" has become "Hub to encourage and promote" traditional master artisans and craftsmen from across the country. Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju; Secretary Minority Affairs Ministry Shri Pramod Kumar Das and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said that while on one hand, lakhs of people visit "Hunar Haat", being organised by Minority Affairs Ministry at different places of the country, and encourage the artisans, on the other hand business worth crores of rupees takes place for handmade rare exquisite products of master artisans and craftsmen in these "Hunar Haat".

Shri Naqvi further said that all the "Hunar Haat", to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat". Next "Hunar Haat" will be organised at Mumbai from 20th to 31st December 2019.

Shri Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" has proved to be an "Empowerment Exchange" for master artisans and craftsmen. More than 2 lakh 50 thousand master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last 3 years. These include a large number of women artisans. The Modi Government will provide employment and employment opportunities to lakhs of artisans, craftsmen, and traditional culinary experts through "Hunar Haat" in the next 5 years.

In this "Hunar Haat" at Pragati Maidan, the artisans are showcasing very exquisite pieces of Handicrafts & Handloom work like Batik, Bagh Print, Bandhej, Barmer Applique, Cane and Bamboo, Carpet, Chanderi, Chikankari, Copper Bell Products, Dhakai Silk, Golden Grass, Handloom & Home Furnishing from Andhra Pradesh, UP, J&K, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar and other states. An added attraction is Wooden Dhokra Craft (Jharkhand), Shibori (Gujarat), Dhakai Silk (West Bengal) and Black Metal Art (Chhattisgarh). These Items have been brought for the first time to "Hunar Haat". Besides, these master artisans, about 100 people associated with each of these artisans have also been receiving employment opportunities. This "Hunar Haat" is being organised in Hall No. 7C of Pragati Maidan, where master artisans and craftsmen including women artisans from all most all the states of the country are participating.

In the coming days, "Hunar Haat" will be organized in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Patna, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer and other places.

(With Inputs from PIB)