KIFF is unique in terms of participation of people : NETPAC

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:29 IST
The jury members of NETPAC in the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) have described the event as unique in terms of participation of such a large number of people to watch world cinema and animatedly discuss and debate. One of the jury members of Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema Award (NETPA) Hannah Fischer told reporters on Friday, the last day of the 25th KIFF, that she loved the festival and she loved the city.

"No matter what (is) the film, this is the city where people love to see world cinema. I think they are so culturally attuned to the cinema, I found people loved to discuss sitting outside the venue and talking about films. That is very special and I find it unique in Kolkata," Fischer, a regular in film festivals, said. Observing the city has "changed for better and become busier," Fischer said, "I was very focussed in my section, but I think there are more films in the festival than before." Pointing out there were more technical problems during the screenings than before during the festival, she said "I realize because of these issues they (films) moved around to different places. I got the opportunity to see all these new cinema in the city." KIFF organizers said films from across the country were shown in 17 venues in different parts of the city.

Pointing out one unique part of this festival is the number of retrospectives, the jury member, who had been associated with several prestigious film festivals over years, said, "you are honoring your great masters, international masters and there are more retrospectives in honoring masters than any others." She cited the example of Bernardo Bertolucci's whole retrospective "which is very unique and very special." Another jury member Qazi Abdur Rahim said while India has "lovely stories", the directors should know how to create a cinematic effect with these stories in the form of a script. Rahim, associated with Madrid Film Festival, said many a time silence is very important.

He said there are good cameras, good editing and lots of good editors in Kolkata. Filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee, another jury member said, "I don't think there is a set format in films." Banerjee said the festival has evolved, is growing as "today there is a beautiful combination (in film package)." He said with the increasing inclusiveness the KIFF has traveled a lot in all those years and "we want the highest number of eyeballs." Rahim said KIFF is his favorite festival and "I will come again." The NETPAC Award for Best Film in the 25th KIFF went to 'The Goddess and the Hero' (Devi our Hero) directed by Aditya Kripalani.

