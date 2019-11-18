Festival to celebrate Hindustani classical music

International Development News
Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and flautist Rajendra Prasanna will be among the Hindustani classical music exponents performing at the Delhi Classical Music Festival here. The festival, organised by Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Languages, will be held at the Sunder Nursery here from November 23.

"Delhi Classical Music Festival is being organized on a grand scale for the past few years. It is an immense pleasure to see the enthusiasm of the audience to attend such a musical event. "I hope this year as well the audience will accept the event with open arms and help us promote the Hindustani classical music much larger platform," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

The opening evening of the three-day festival will witness performances by Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and vocalist Padma Talwalkar. The second day of the festival will see performances by vocalists Apoorva Gokhale and Pallavi Joshi performing a duet, followed by eminent flautist Rajendra Prasanna's performance.

The evening will culminate with the performance by Padma Shri Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, an Indian classical singer of the dhrupad genre. The music festival will come to an end on November 25 with a performance by renowned vocalists like Kaivalya Kumar Gaurav, Pandit Harish Tiwari, and Vidushi Kaushiki Chakraborty.

