International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha is a model state: Kamal Haasan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:22 IST
Odisha is a model state: Kamal Haasan

Hailing Odisha as a "model state" with many ideas, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he is seeking knowledge and experience from the state to be replicated in Tamil Nadu. The founder president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party said this after being honoured with an Honorary Doctorate by a private university of technology and management here. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the doctorate to Haasan at a function.

"Odisha is a model state and we are trying to seek knowledge from here so that we can make Tamil Nadu like this," Haasan said. The renowned actor said the MNM is seeking knowledge and experience other states which are forerunners in some ideas or the other and Odisha remains a forerunner in many ideas.

Haasan said he felt honoured that the chief minister could spare time to share his wisdom for MNM (Peoples Centre for Justice), a regional party founded by him in Tamil Nadu. The actor, who had met Patnaik here on Monday evening after his arrival in the city, said his Odisha visit was also an educational tour as he gathered ideas during his interaction with the leader.

Describing the actor as a "towering personality" in Indian cinema, the chief minister said "Mr Haasan is a legend who has served the nation throughout his life through art, cinema and humanitarian works. He has made many new experiments in cinema. His silent movie Pushpak has been hailed as an all-time great in the world of cinema." Turning to education, Patnaik said technical education and vocational training has been at the forefront of our approach for economic planning and sustainable growth of the state. "This focussed approach has made Odisha a leader in skill training in the country and Skilled-in-Odisha is emerging as a global brand," the chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen rebels seize two S. Korean, one Saudi vessel

Yemens Iran-aligned rebels seized a Saudi-flagged tug and two South Korean vessels at the weekend, the insurgents and Seoul officials said on Tuesday. The incident follows a lull in Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as one Riyadh official said ...

Palm oil producers to set up fund to fight critics

Palm oil producers will set up a joint fund to counter critics of the industry, a Malaysian government official said on Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny of a commodity which is accused of causing widespread environmental damage.The cultivatio...

With Last Dance of the Dead, Yemeni artist paints message for France

Three dangling bodies painted against a blood-red background shocked passersby in central Paris on Tuesday after a Yemeni artist unveiled a mural to denounce French arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in his homeland. The three-m...

Mexican president says latest foreign investment data positive

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the latest data on foreign direct investment to Mexico, which would be published later on Tuesday, was positive and showed continuing growth in inflows.Theyre going to surprise people,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019