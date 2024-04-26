Left Menu

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3: Kafka's Inner Battle with His Kaiju Identity

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3: Kafka's Inner Battle with His Kaiju Identity
Image Credit: Shonen Jump
Kaiju No. 8, the anime adaptation by Production I.G, is set to release its third episode this Saturday. The series, which has quickly established its world and the unique circumstances of its protagonist, Kafka Hibino, continues to capture the audience's interest with its blend of action and drama.

Kafka Hibino, originally a kaiju-corpse cleanup worker, has always harbored the dream of joining Japan's Defense Force to combat the giant monsters directly. Despite his past failures to pass the entrance exam, Kafka finds himself endowed with mysterious kaiju powers, adding a twist to his once straightforward ambition.

Aside from Kaiju No. 8, Production I.G has enjoyed considerable success this year with other projects, particularly the latest Haikyu movie, which has garnered significant box office success in Japan, amassing over fifty-eight million dollars. The film is scheduled for release in North America next month.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 Preview

The forthcoming episode of Kaiju No. 8 is expected to delve deeper into Kafka's struggle with his new identity as a kaiju. The series description hints at Kafka's inner conflict and his renewed determination to fulfill his childhood dream alongside his colleague, Mina Ashiro, now Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division, and the enthusiastic Reno Ichikawa.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 Streaming Details

Kaiju No. 8 is available exclusively on Crunchyroll, with the third episode premiering live at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). It will be available for regular viewing later that day at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST), 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST), and 4:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

