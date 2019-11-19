International Development News
Baby Shark run continues with new tour dates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
New York, Nov 19 (AP) Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating. The little ditty and dance about a family of sharks that captivated the toddler set and beyond will still be with us as we go into the next decade, with a “Baby Shark” tour launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America. The second leg of the tour kicks off in Independence, Missouri on March 1.

"Our target demographic is 2 years old all the way up to 6 years old. That's sort of the main sweet spot. But it's family. It's a family show. It's parents with their kids. It's grandparents with their grandchildren. It's a show for the whole family,” said Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live, which is putting on the concert tour. “It's a great night out. And we're really pleased with the response we've seen and how broad the actual audience has been." And while the concert, the first for most kids, may include the earworm of “doo doo doo,” the 90-minute event features music beyond that song, including nursery rhymes around for far longer than “Baby Shark.”

"'Baby Shark,' which is obviously the title and the main song of the show, only sort of appears twice,” said Shaw. “And the rest of the show is filled with great high-energy fun." “Baby Shark” has been around for a few years but it took the world by storm last year when the song and video by Pinkfong went viral with the nursery-school set, with little kids imitating the handclapping dance that went along with the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

