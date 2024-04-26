Vietnam's Parliament Chief Steps Down as Corruption Investigation Widens
Vietnamese Parliament head Vuong Dinh Hue resigns amidst anti-corruption campaign. Hue's resignation follows the arrest of his assistant for abuse of power. Hue, the fourth most powerful politician in Vietnam, is accused of violating party regulations and damaging the reputation of the government. His resignation comes amid a wider crackdown on corruption in Vietnam.
Vietnamese state media outlet VN Express reports that the head of Vietnam's Parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue, has resigned.
He is the latest member of senior government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign.
Hue's resignation takes place four days after his assistant Pham Thai Ha was arrested on charges of abusing his position and power for personal gain, according to state media.
Vietnam's Communist Party accepted what called Hue's voluntary resignation, according to VN Express, while noting that investigators found that Hue had "violated Party regulations, and his violations have affected the reputation of the Party, the State and himself." Hue, 67, had been the chairman of Vietnam's national assembly for over three years. The chairman of the national assembly is the fourth most important politician in Vietnam, along with the President, the Prime Minister and the head of the Communist Party.
Former President Vo Van Thuong resigned in late March in similar circumstances.
