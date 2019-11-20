International Development News
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday reiterated his intention to join hands with his contemporary, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth politically, but underlined it would be done "only if required" and for the sake of Tamil Nadu. His comments came a day after both actors hinted at joining hands keeping in mind Tamil Nadu's welfare.

"My friend Mr Rajinikanth and I are of the same opinion that if need be all hands should join for the sake of Tamil Nadu and we are no exception," he told reporters here, "That is our attitude, we mean it.. we have come here not just to do politics but to make a better Tamil Nadu," the actor-politician added. He, however, said their statements on Tuesday should be "carefully" looked into.

"Carefully look at what we had said.. (they had said they would join hands)if required only.. we will, if required, and that too for Tamil Nadu's sake," he said. Beyond their friendship, Tamil Nadu's welfare was important, he added.

Haasan also ruled out any timeframe for the two actors possibly working together politically. "The positive thing (from the developments) is that there is an assurance we will work for Tamil Nadu," he said.

When a scribe asked if Rajinikanth would join his MNM, Haasan shot back saying it was "not fair" to pose such questions. On Tuesday, the actors set off speculations of a political realignment after each of them indicated their willingness to work together for the state's welfare.

The first pitch was made by Haasan who backed Rajini over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a wonder, saying it was "not a criticism but the reality." Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare. Rajinikanth had also echoed similar views.

"If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together," he said. Rajinikanth announced he would launch his political party to contest the state assembly elections due in 2021, while Haasan is already leading MNM, founded the last year.

