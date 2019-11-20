I-T raids at Ramanaidu Studios

Income Tax officials on Wednesday conducted searches at Ramanaidu Studios here, owned by popular Telugu film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and his family, sources said. I-T sources maintained that they were 'routine' in nature.

"Searches are being conducted at the residences and offices of Suresh Babu. They are part of verification of records," sources told PTI. Popular actor Venkatesh is younger brother of Suresh, father of hero Daggubati Rana.

It was not clear whether searches were carried out at Venkatesh's residence or office. The Daggubati family owns popular Telugu movie banner Suresh Productions founded by late D Ramanaidu.

Calls made to Suresh Babu for his response went unanswered..

