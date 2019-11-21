Israel's Gantz declares unable to form a govt: statement

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival Benny Gantz informed the president he was unable to form a coalition government Wednesday, a statement from his Blue and White coalition said.

"Benny Gantz spoke with President Reuven Rivlin and updated him that he is unable to form a government," the statement said, on the day a 28-day deadline to form an administration expires.

