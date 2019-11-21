International Development News
Development News Edition

Kamal Haasan to undergo surgical procedure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 11:28 IST
Kamal Haasan to undergo surgical procedure
Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Kamal Haasan to undergo surgical procedure Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)founder Kamal Haasan will undergo a surgical procedure here on Friday for the removal of an implant placed in his leg after he suffered a fracture in 2016, his party said on Thursday

Due to his busy schedule in politics and film commitments, there has been a postponement of the procedure for removal of the implant, MNM vice-president Dr R Mahendransaid in a statement

"However, now upon his doctor's advice, Kamal Haasan will be getting admitted to the hospital for the surgical procedure on November 22 to remove the implant. Furthermore,he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thyssenkrupp scraps dividend for first time in six years as pain continues

Thyssenkrupp on Thursday scrapped its dividend after its full-year net loss widened five-fold, raising pressure on new Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz to sell the groups elevator division as an operational turnaround seems distant.The ...

A Green Partnership: GKN Additive Enables Mass-production of Energy-efficient Industrial Burners for Kueppers Solutions

GKN Additive, a leader in the metal additive manufacturing AM market, and&#160;Kueppers Solutions, a specialist for industrial combustion technology, announced their strategic partnership today. By mass-producing highly energy-efficient mix...

NBA roundup: Clippers win OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...

Clippers' Big Two debut in OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019