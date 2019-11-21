Kamal Haasan to undergo surgical procedure Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)founder Kamal Haasan will undergo a surgical procedure here on Friday for the removal of an implant placed in his leg after he suffered a fracture in 2016, his party said on Thursday

Due to his busy schedule in politics and film commitments, there has been a postponement of the procedure for removal of the implant, MNM vice-president Dr R Mahendransaid in a statement

"However, now upon his doctor's advice, Kamal Haasan will be getting admitted to the hospital for the surgical procedure on November 22 to remove the implant. Furthermore,he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup," he added.

