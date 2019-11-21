People of TN will create 'wonder' in 2021 Assembly polls:

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said the people of Tamil Nadu will create a "wonder and marvel" in the state in 2021, when the next Assembly elections are due. After expressing his willingness to join hands with his contemporary and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan politically, the actor also said matters relating to alliance and who will be the Chief Minister in such a case will be decided during the polls.

"In 2021, people of Tamil Nadu will 100 per cent create a big wonder and marvel in politics," he said in an apparent reference to the polls scheduled then and possibly about him coming to play a major role then. He was speaking to reporters here..

