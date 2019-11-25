International Development News
Development News Edition

College-goer, school student drown in dam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Erode
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:51 IST
College-goer, school student drown in dam

A college-goer and a school student drowned in the Kodivery Dam in Erode district while bathing, police said on Monday. The two were a part of a group from Coonoor in Nilgiris district, the police.

When the group was bathing in the reservoir on Sunday evening, Vignesh (20) and Sudeep (15) went missing and the others searched for them but in vain, they said. After an hour of search by the fire and rescue service personnel, the bodies were fished out of the reservoir, they added.

Police have registered a case of drowning..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Revitalised trade hopes, Burberry jump boost FTSE 100

Britains FTSE 100 advanced further on Monday as investors were hopeful of some progress to end the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and luxury brand Burberry gained after French peer LVMH agreed to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany.The FTSE 100 added...

BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt, Congress is murdering democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of the state. Its the Congress that is murdering the democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Par...

Yediyurappa makes pitch for 'Congress-mukt Karnataka'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday pitched for Congress-mukt Karnataka to realise the BJPs national dream of Congress-mukt Bharat. If we have to make Congress-mukt Bharat then it should be Congress Mukt Karnataka first. It should beg...

UPDATE 1-Estonia ousts third far-right minister, coalition stays

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Monday he had sacked Rural Affairs Minister Mart Jarvik, a member of the ruling coalitions far-right EKRE party, saying he could no longer trust him. Jarvik was the third minister from EKRE to be d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019