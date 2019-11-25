International Development News
Governor of Chhatisgarh applauds tribal artisans at Aadi Mahotsav-2019

The Mahotsav features exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewelry and much more through 220 stalls.

The tribal textiles manufactured by Master tribal Craftsmen from Jammu & Kashmir in the North to Tamil Nadu in the South and from Gujarat in the West to Nagaland/Sikkim in the East are the main attractions. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

The Governor, Chhatisgarh Smt. Anusuiya Uikey visited the National Tribal Festival "Aadi Mahotsav-2019" at Dilli Haat, INA, today. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Smt. Renuka Singh was also present. They visited the Stalls put up by tribal artisans and interacted with them. They witnessed the Tribal arts and performances on the occasion. The 15 days' festival (16th to 30th November 2019) is the celebration of the spirit of Tribal Craft, Culture, Cuisine, and Commerce.

The Governor applauded all participating tribal artists and artisans at Aadi Mahotsav-2019 for their creative endeavors and opined that it is very important that their natural skills are being channelized to promote their sources of income for their better life. She also praised M/o Tribal Affairs and Trifed for their exemplary efforts.

The Mahotsav features exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewelry and much more through 220 stalls. Over 1000 tribal artisans and artists from different States creating a Mini-India are participating in the festival. The tribes of India have a wide range of handicrafts and the government seeks to promote interaction between tribal artisans and the people.

The tribal textiles manufactured by Master tribal Craftsmen from Jammu & Kashmir in the North to Tamil Nadu in the South and from Gujarat in the West to Nagaland/Sikkim in the East are the main attractions. For the first time, this Aadi Mahotsav is showcasing a wide range of products from the tribal artisan from Leh (Ladakh). Apart from this special attraction a wide range of products from the North Eastern States is on display and sale.

In line with the national aspiration to go cashless, the tribal artisans are accepting payment through major credit/debit cards for which Point of Sale (POS) machines have been provided in each stall. Special training has been conducted by the State Bank of India for smooth operations of this. The Mahotsav is displaying the rich digital commerce and e-commerce being promoted by Tribes India. It is an effort to take tribal commerce to the next level of digital and electronic transactions. Apart from exotic handicrafts, the Mahotsav is also showcasing the electronic and digital skills of the tribals as a special attraction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

