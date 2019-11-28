Art festival on environmental conservation organised in city

Students from three cities of the east and northeast India presented their crafts and short films on environmental conservation at an art festival held here, an organiser said. Posters, paintings, photographs and short films on air quality, environmental conservation and recycling were exhibited in 'EcoCinema: A Greener World Through Art' festival at the US Consulate here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of an organising partner, NGO South Asian Forum for Environment, said.

The exhibited works were chosen from entries by students of 250 schools and 130 colleges in Kolkata, Ranchi and Guwahati, he said. Inaugurating the programme, American Center Director Monica Shie said, "The US Consulate General in Kolkata seeks to engage with stakeholders and help create advocates who will work towards saving the ecology, mitigating air pollution and spreading the message to save greens through arts." Painter Subrata Gangopadhyay, one of the juries for the painting and posters, said they selected three works from entries in each category..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)