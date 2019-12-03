Left Menu
Exquisite gastronimical fare for visitors at KFW

  • Kochi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:49 IST
Around 100 exquisite gastronomical dishes, created by 20 leading restaurants, will tickle the palates of visitors at the Kochi Design Week (KDW) 2019, beginning here from December 12 to 14. The Food Festival has been planned to create awareness about food design and to popularise the traditional cuisine of Kerala,the organisers said here on Tuesday.

These popular dishes will be selected from 20 restaurants in and around Kochi to be showcased during the summit at Bolgatty Island. Visitors can savour their favourite delicacies at a reasonable price on all three days of the event, the organisers said Entry to the food festival, being held in association with online food delivery app Swiggy, is free after 6 PM.

"The design for food has gained traction with the introduction of online food apps in the state," said M Sivasankar, IT Secretary, Kerala Government. "When tasty food items are presented with a design, their commercial value increases manifold," he said.

Arun Balachandran, Special Officer of Design Week and CM's IT Fellow, said the design of sadhya (feast) in banana leaf may be one of the rarest in the food world. "The Food Festival willdemonstrate that design aspect can be applied in all sectors, which is in tune with the concept of 'design for everything," he said.

There will also be a workshop for food styling to prepare signature dishes and delicacies on December 12. The delicacies of Kochi will be given priority at the festival along with favourite dishes from other areas of Kerala.

Billed as Indias largest annual international festival of its kind, Kochi Design Week gives creative minds a platform to meet and brainstorm on new facets in design and architecture. The meet, now in its second edition, will witness the assemblage of more than 5,000 design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers and government officials, besides the general public.

Curated by leading experts, KDW 2019 will chiefly hold sessions on design and architecture, exhibitions and installations. The highlights of this years event will be the charting of an exclusive Design Island for hosting of the annual event and setting up of design installations across Kochis high-visibility areas, besides laying special tracks for design architecture and interior designs, the organisers said.

The Kochi Design Week is being held jointly by the Department of Information Technology of the Kerala government and Asset Foundation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

