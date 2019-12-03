Left Menu
Art exhibition showcases working conditions for gold miners in West Africa

Powerful New Exhibition Launches Results of Artisanal Gold Mining Research in West Africa

Two panels will also discuss other research topics including the feminization of migration in Côte d’Ivoire and the re-opening of the Western Mediterranean route from Senegal.  Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Office for West and Central Africa, today unveils a powerful exhibition, Pour Tout l'Or du Monde ('For All the Gold in the World'), documenting the plight of artisanal gold miners in West Africa.

The exhibition, which showcases the harsh living and working conditions for gold miners along the so-called gold-belt in Senegal, Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, coincides with the unveiling of IOM's research on migration dynamics and profiles around artisanal gold mining sites in the region.

Pour Tout l'Or du Monde includes testimonials and photographs collected by IOM, drawing attention to the vulnerability and protection needs of all those impacted by gold mining including female sex workers and unaccompanied minors working at the sites.

Earlier this year, a young man named Famoro Sidibé died after the pit he was digging in collapsed on top of him. His death was as painful as it was inevitable, his friends say.

"It doesn't surprise us when we see what state the pits are in," says Idrissa Traoré, a pit leading hand, as he watches young men dig without helmets or regular access to water. "We are scared of dying here."

Using Kintsukuroi, the traditional Japanese art of mending broken pottery using resin laced with gold or silver, as the guideline for the exhibition, attendees will be able to see the strength, resilience and incredible courage of all those who are broken and destroyed by this dangerous activity.

Experts attending the event will present the key findings of the research conducted by IOM this year in the four target countries and will discuss the main recommendations to improve the living conditions in the sites including developing accessible health facilities, including drinking water supply and the establishment of a toxic waste treatment system; support the government in developing awareness programmes on minors' school drop-out and dangers of artisanal gold mining among minors and their families; and raise awareness among migrant gold miners on the dangers associated with gold mining and the need to use protective equipment.

Two panels will also discuss other research topics including the feminization of migration in Côte d'Ivoire and the re-opening of the Western Mediterranean route from Senegal.

The exhibition launch will be held between 15:00 and 18:00 GMT at the Ancien Palais de Justice in Dakar, Senegal.

(With Inputs from APO)

