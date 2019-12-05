Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nexteer Earns Innovation Technology Award for Two Consecutive Years

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:49 IST

Nexteer Automotive has been recognized on the 2019 International Automotive Congress with the "Automotive Innovation Technology Award" for the Company's innovative steering technologies including Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column. This marks the second year in a row that Nexteer has earned this honor, with Nexteer's High Availability Electric Power Steering (EPS) winning the award in 2018.

"We are honored to be recognized by top experts from renowned research institutes and senior editors from Automotive Industry for the second straight year for our innovative steering technologies," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Nexteer Automotive. "Our global team is committed to relentless innovation, and our Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column technologies showcase how Nexteer's steering solutions offer advanced safety and performance while re-imagining the 'behind-the-wheel experience' for future mobility."

About Nexteer's Quiet Wheel™ Steering & Stowable Steering Column

Nexteer's Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column are part of the Company's comprehensive suite of advanced steering technology, which is centered around Steer-by-Wire. With Steer-by-Wire, algorithms, electronics and actuators replace the mechanical steering connection between the roadwheels and the handwheel - which enables advanced safety and comfort features like Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column.

Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering allows the steering wheel to remain still during automated driving mode - even while the vehicle is in the process of turning. This eliminates potential distractions and hazards of a fast-rotating steering wheel in front of the driver during hands-off driving, enhancing safety and sense of peace in the cabin.

Vehicles equipped with Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering may also be fitted with a Stowable Steering Column that retracts into the dashboard when automated driving is engaged, increasing available space for driver comfort and other activities.

With these innovative steering technologies and more, Nexteer is enhancing the future of mobility through intuitive motion control solutions that enable a new era of safety and performance.

About the Automotive Innovation Technology Award

The annual Automotive Innovation Technology Award is organized by the leading automotive trade media, Automobil Industrie, in cooperation with top domestic and foreign research institutions aiming to recognize automotive innovation technologies that have promoted the technological progress of the industry and have made outstanding contributions.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender

A special court here on Thursday declared diamantaire Nirav Modi, the key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender, on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate. He is the second businessma...

RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.15%

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kept the key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy. The central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 percent for 2019...

Typhoon Kammuri death toll hits 13 in Philippines

The number of people killed by Typhoon Kammuris pounding of the Philippines this week has hit 13, officials said Thursday, as authorities confirmed reports of storm-related deaths. Kammuris fierce winds toppled trees and flattened flimsy ho...

Thomas Cook India Signs an Agreement to Acquire the Rights to the Thomas Cook Brand for the India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius Markets

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Thomas Cook India Ltd., Indias leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with AlixPartners, Thomas Cook UKs appointed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019