Delhi Comic Con: Your dose of cosplay and comedy coming back on December 20

Famous national and international artists, stand-up comedians, and, cosplay competitions will get the national capital buzzing at the 9th edition of Delhi Comic Con. The pop culture extravaganza is all set to unravel a roller coaster ride for the city's fandom community at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla from December 20.

Highlighting the event will be Melbourne-based digital artist Kode Abdo aka #Bosslogic; illustrator Chad Hardin, who works for DC Comics and Harley Quinn series; and Asian-American artist/designer Bernard Chang, who has illustrated books for Marvel and DC Comics, including X-Men, Deadpool, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Joining them at the show will be leading Indian comic book publishers, illustrators and writers like Abhijeet Kini, creator of "Angry Maushi"; Vivek Goel, creator of "Aghori" series; Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax), and creators of immensely popular Indian webcomics like Sailesh Gopalan (Brown Paperbag Comics), Bhagya Mathew (Awkwerrrd).

"Organising Comic Con in Delhi will always be close to my heart as we did our inaugural show in the city nine years ago. The city has the most enthusiastic comic book fans and cosplayers, who take this celebration of their beloved fandoms very seriously. "This year we have some special guests, new launches, and experiential zones. This year, we wanted to align our Cosplay competitions to international formats, and we have introduced two new formats of cosplaying, which will certainly delight the city's fans," Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India, said.

The three-day event will introduce new cosplay formats with a total prize pool of Rs 4 lac this year. The contest, organized in two categories, will give out prizes worth Rs 2 Lac each day of the show.

The first category, 'Indian Championship of Cosplay 2019 Delhi Qualifier', will see participants compete online, thereafter, pre-selected participants will go through a stage display session and compete on 3 parameters - needlework, FX and armor. Each day, the winners of the Delhi qualifier round will not only win awards but also qualify to participate in the 'Indian Championship of Cosplay 2020'.

The second contest format, 'Delhi Comic Con Cosplay Contest 2019', will see participants compete against each other on the Arena stage. The event will also witness live performances by popular music artist Beatboxer Ish, dance performing crew MISBA, mentalist Karan Singh, comedian Abish Mathew, Rahul Dua, and Sumiara Sheikh.

The New Delhi edition will come to an end on December 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)