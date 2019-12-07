Theatre festival begins in Guwahati

The fourth edition of the Guwahati Theatre Festival has begun here with the staging of actor-director Rakesh Bedi's play 'Patte Khul Gaye', an organiser said. Three plays will be staged during the three-day festival that commenced on Friday night, he said.

The inaugural Hindi play 'Patte Khul Gaye' is a humorous portrayal of hypocrisies in the society narrated during a visit by a group of friends to the residence of protagonists Dr Manoj Rai and his spouse Manju Rai for dinner. Popular theatre artists Amol Palekar, Danesh Irani, Sajeel Parakh, Dilnaz Irani and Darius Shroff will act in the other two plays, 'Devil wears Bataa' and 'Kusoor, The Mistake', the organiser said.

Meanwhile, around 100 school and college students participated in a theatre workshop organised by Rakesh Bedi. He spoke on the nuances of acting, gestures, expression and importance of timing in theatre, the organiser said.

"The students were interactive and showed a keen interest in learning the nuances of theatre and drama," Bedi said. The festival has been organised by English weekly GPlus in association with the state tourism department and other private and government entities.

"The festival aims to showcase world-class performances by leading theatre actors," GPlus Publisher Sunit Jain said..

