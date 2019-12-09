Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaipur theatres stop screening 'Panipat'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:58 IST
Jaipur theatres stop screening 'Panipat'

Several theatres here stopped screening Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal. According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled followed instructions from the administration. The screenings will resume only after further orders, they said.

The shows were cancelled at Raj Mandir, Cinepolis and Inox theatres. "All shows of the film have been cancelled till further orders. The 12 noon show had to be cancelled due to a protest. No untoward incident was reported due to police presence," Raj Mandir manager Ashok Tanwar said.

An Inox official said in a statement, "As per instructions of the authorities, we have suspended the screening of the movie at our multiplex in Jaipur. The show will remain suspended till further notice." In Bharatpur, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and MLAs Wajib Ali, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramswaroop Gawadia demanded a ban on the film.

In Bikaner, a protest was held against the film. Meanwhile in Rohtak, the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti sought a ban on the film with its national president Yashpal Malik alleging distortion of historical facts.

The organisation demanded legal action against the film producer besides a ban on it in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places. Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that sentiments of people should not be hurt and it would be better if the film was screened after people's satisfaction.

"I believe that art and the artists should be respected but they should also take care that any caste, religion, class, great personalities and gods are not insulted," Gehlot said. "The reactions that are coming about the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal ji in the film... such a situation should not have been created," the chief minister said, adding that the Censor Board should intervene and take cognisance of it.

The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army.

Bharatpur king Surajmal is shown as having denied help to the Maratha army. About two years back there were protest in Rajasthan and some other northern states over the portrayal of legendary Rajput queen Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". PTI AG ASH RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips vs yen, Swiss franc as Chinese data hurts risk appetite

The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday as weak Chinese export data dented risk appetite and highlighted the economic damage from the 17-month-long trade war, while the pound rose on the latest polls ahead of...

Rights groups urge release of Nigerian ex-presidential candidate

Human rights groups called on Monday for the release of a former presidential candidate facing treason charges who was re-arrested a day after being freed from detention on bail. Omoyele Sowore, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking the procedure, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights of phys...

U.N. expert urges Ethiopia to stop internet shutdowns, revise hate speech law

A senior United Nations official urged Ethiopia on Monday to stop shutting off the internet without a legal basis and revise a draft law meant to curb hate speech to ensure it protects freedom of speech. Ethiopias only internet service prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019