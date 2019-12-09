Jaipur theatres stop screening 'Panipat'

Several theatres here stopped screening Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal. According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled followed instructions from the administration. The screenings will resume only after further orders, they said.

The shows were cancelled at Raj Mandir, Cinepolis and Inox theatres. "All shows of the film have been cancelled till further orders. The 12 noon show had to be cancelled due to a protest. No untoward incident was reported due to police presence," Raj Mandir manager Ashok Tanwar said.

An Inox official said in a statement, "As per instructions of the authorities, we have suspended the screening of the movie at our multiplex in Jaipur. The show will remain suspended till further notice." In Bharatpur, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and MLAs Wajib Ali, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramswaroop Gawadia demanded a ban on the film.

In Bikaner, a protest was held against the film. Meanwhile in Rohtak, the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti sought a ban on the film with its national president Yashpal Malik alleging distortion of historical facts.

The organisation demanded legal action against the film producer besides a ban on it in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places. Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that sentiments of people should not be hurt and it would be better if the film was screened after people's satisfaction.

"I believe that art and the artists should be respected but they should also take care that any caste, religion, class, great personalities and gods are not insulted," Gehlot said. "The reactions that are coming about the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal ji in the film... such a situation should not have been created," the chief minister said, adding that the Censor Board should intervene and take cognisance of it.

The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army.

Bharatpur king Surajmal is shown as having denied help to the Maratha army. About two years back there were protest in Rajasthan and some other northern states over the portrayal of legendary Rajput queen Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". PTI AG ASH RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)