No rules on patrons taking own food,water to multiplexes,

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:08 IST
There are no rules restricting moviegoers from taking their own food and water into theatres and multiplexes in Telangana, police have said in reply to a RTI query. There was no provision in the 'Cinemas Regulation Act of 1955', Telangana, barrng movie-goers from taking their own food and water bottles into multiplexes and theatres, they said in response to the RTI query by anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal.

However from the safety and security point of view, carry bags, boxes, luggage and outside food is not allowed. The response was to Gopal's query in November, demanding to know under which section of the Act these restrictions were being imposed in multiplexes and theatres in Hyderabad.

Gopal,also president of the Forum Against Corruption,had filed the application before police in November and the reply was furnished to him on December 2, an official in Public Information Office of the Hyderabad police said on Tuesday. "No restrictions," was the reply to his query on whether multiplexes and theatres were allowed to carry out the practice of selling only premium water bottles and barring consumers from carrying their own water bottles.

To his question on whom a movie goer could then complain to, he was informed that the matter pertained to the Legal Metrology Department. To another query, the reply said no single screen theatres were permitted to collect extra charges for 3D glasses.

However, some multiplexes were permitted to collect charges for screening 3D movies as per their representations. The RTI reply said there are no restrictions on customers carrying their own 3D glasses into multiplexes and theatres.

Gopal was also informed that the management of single screen/multiplex theatres have been directed to provide sufficient fresh and clean drinking water for patrons..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

