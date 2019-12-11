Left Menu
Development News Edition

Photojournalist Reza Deghati and IOM holds photography training in Abidjan

“Learning photography means learning to look at the world in a different way,” Diabaté said.

Photojournalist Reza Deghati and IOM holds photography training in Abidjan
The training will be followed by three-month coaching by IOM photographer Mohamed Diabaté, and the photographs taken by the participants will be exhibited in Spring 2020.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Photography is a universal language which can help express feelings and convey emotions without using words," said Reza Deghati, the internationally acclaimed news photographer, who began his celebrated career 40 years ago, after he left his native Iran.

This month, he is sharing his expertise, and his enthusiasm, with migrants returning to their African homeland after hard journeys abroad. "Photography allows returnees to gain self-confidence and rediscover themselves," he explained. "Learning how to take a good picture of their daily lives helps them value their life and show us their side of their own story."

During the dates 6-8 December, Reza Deghati worked in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) which organized a three-day photography training event in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Six young photographers participated in the training here in the Ivorian capital.

After learning the technical aspects of photography, the participants trained their newly acquired skills by visiting reintegration and recreational activities organized by IOM for returned migrants and community members. For instance, the participants attended a street art painting performed by returned migrants on the walls of a school rehabilitated by other returnees.

The aim of this pilot project was to offer returned migrants an opportunity to become visual storytellers of their daily life back home and help local journalists change the narrative on migration in the country.

"I couldn't finish the first level of high school last year because I left for Algeria," said 17-year-old Laciné who now is back at school as part of the reintegration assistance he received from IOM after returning to Côte d'Ivoire.

"For me, this training is a new start as it can help me show others what I have experienced and what I am experiencing without using words," Laciné explained.

The training will be followed by three-month coaching by IOM photographer Mohamed Diabaté, and the photographs taken by the participants will be exhibited in Spring 2020.

"Learning photography means learning to look at the world in a different way," Diabaté said. The IOM Côte d'Ivoire photographer and filmmaker added: "It also gives a new dimension to the returnees' daily lives and it shows a reality that someone else cannot grasp. It enables us to see through their eyes."

This training is the first of a series that will be organized by IOM across West Africa in 2020. It was organized in the frame of an EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions.

One participant, reporter Benjamin B., explained what he gained from the sessions with Reza Deghati this way: "As a journalist, I have a pen, and I can write. Words can explain reality. But the pictures will show it. If I have both skills, I can better write about migration."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's waning lead casts doubt on election victory chances

A major polling forecaster slashed its prediction for Boris Johnsons majority in Thursdays British general election, saying the race has tightened and the prime minister can no longer be sure of victory.YouGov, which accurately predicted th...

Oxford University Press Diversifies the Oxford India Short Introduction Series

NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Oxford University Press, the worlds largest university press, today announces the new addition and diversification of the titles under the Oxford India Short Introduction series OISI - a series that a...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday denied genocidal intent as she defended Myanmars military operation against Rohingya Muslims in the UNs top court. Addressing judges in The Hague, Myanmars civilian leader admitted that the...

Ravens' Jackson ready to roll against Jets

Lamar Jackson isnt planning on being a spectator Thursday night. The favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors is battling a quadriceps injury during a short week but said he would be on the field when the Baltimore Ravens host the New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019