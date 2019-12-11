Govt to take all measures to strengthen premier institute: Prahlad S Patel

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel paid a visit to the National School of Drama in New Delhi today. He also attended a meeting at the National School of Drama Society on the campus. The members of National School of Drama Society and Chairman brought to the attention of Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, the pending work of National School of Drama such as the demand of National School of Drama to be made an institute of national importance, re-development of National School of Drama campus and revision of salary of Director, Faculty Members, and Registrar.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Prahlad Singh Patel assured all the members of the society that the government will take all the measures to strengthen the premier institute. He also agreed to look into the matter if the revision of the pay scales of teaching staff and other staff members of the National School of Drama. Shri Patel also assured that he will look into all the other issues sympathetically.

The Minister expressed his gratitude and said that he is very glad to get this opportunity to attend the meeting of National School Drama Society and to meet experts from all over the country. During the meeting, a short film at the National School of Drama was shown to Culture Minister. After watching the film Shri Patel said that the short film is very informative.

Acting Chairman of National School of Drama Society, Dr. Arjun Deo Charan, welcomed him to the meeting of National School of Drama Society and thanked for sparing his valuable time to come to National School of Drama and to spend some time with members of National School of Drama Society.

