Russia to be focal theme of 44th Kolkata book fair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:41 IST
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The 44th International Kolkata Book Fair will begin from January 29 next year and Russia will be the focal country, the organisers announced here on Tuesday. Around 22 countries from Asia, Europe and Latin America would take part in the 12-day mega event, known over the decades for its huge footfall. It will be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The fair would conclude on February 9, Publishers and Booksellers Guild officials told the media here in the presence of Consul General of Russia in Kolkata, Alexey Idamkin. The fair would be held at the Central Park in Salt Lake this year, too, and stalls of approximately 600 publishers and 200 small magazines will be set up.

Publishers from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states would be among the participants. Moreover, the seventh Kolkata Literature Festival, a highlight of the book fair, will be held from February 6-8.

"Distinguished writers, directors, historians, authors, theatre personalities and celebrities will be part of the Literature Festival," organisers said. The last edition of the fair recorded around 24 lakh visitors and books worth Rs 22 crore were sold.

