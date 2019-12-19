CAA, NRC row hits Goa art fest, exhibits closed for viewing

Two exhibits touching upon the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been closed for public viewing at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa. While the festival organisers did not comment on the move, a source said both the illustrations, curated by contemporary artist Sudarshan Shetty, were barred for viewers on Wednesday when the festival was underway.

The exhibits were part of an artistic installation, titled 'Look outside the House', curated by Manguluru-based Shetty for the festival which began on Sunday. One of these illustrations had a visual depiction of Miyah verse, a poetry of Assamese genre which reflects anger over discrimination against Assamese Muslims, a source said.

Another exhibit by Shetty, which was closed down for viewing, involved liberty for visitors to draw graffitis of their choice with black ink on blank canvases. In the last few days, some visitors wrote slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC on the canvases, the source said.

Besides, Shetty's another exhibit, titled 'Goggles for the Blind', an innovative creation by a north-eastern youth, could not be displayed as the organisers were unable to procure it in time due to protests in the north-eastern parts of the country. The illustration used ultrasound and infrared sensors to help visually impaired detect obstacles on their path.

A note put up by organisers at the exhibition gallery said, "Due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the north-east, we could not procure 'Goggles for the Blind' in time for his show." PTI RPS GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.