Left Menu
Development News Edition

30-plus years of 'Garfield' comic strips to sell at auction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:51 IST
30-plus years of 'Garfield' comic strips to sell at auction

Dallas (US), Dec 21 (AP) Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 "Garfield" comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humor available weekly. "There are just so many, and it was such a daunting task to figure what to do with them so that they could be out there where people enjoy them too," said Davis, creator of the comic strip that appears in newspapers around the world and has spawned TV shows, movies and books.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the strips in August. The auction house is selling two daily strips each week, along with longer Sunday strips being offered during the large-scale auctions throughout the year. The strips span from the launch of "Garfield" in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing the strip digitally.

He says he still draws it by hand but now it's with a stylus on a tablet instead of on paper with a pencil, pen and brush. Comic art collector Nagib Baltagi has purchased about 20 of the strips so far and plans to bid on more.

The 36-year-old said the "Garfield" auction particularly resonated because he loved as a kid watching the cartoons and reading the books. Baltagi, who lives in Miami, said he's drawn to the strips that feature several of the characters and have a storyline that strikes a chord, in addition to ones that ran on meaningful dates.

"I tend to go for the ones that kind of remind me where I was in my life," he said. Indiana-based Davis says that over the years he gave some strips to family, friends and staff, while others are on displays at museums, including the Smithsonian Institution, and he even tried selling them on his website for a few years.

But he kept most of them, he says, storing them in a fireproof, climate-controlled vault. The auction, he said, "was just a logical thing to do with an awful lot of comic strips and an opportunity to allow not just collectors but a lot of the fans over the years to have access to the strips as well without me having to send them out one at a time."

Brian Wiedman, a comic grader at Heritage, says the daily strips are currently selling on average from around USD 500 to USD 700, and the longer Sunday strips are selling for USD 1,500 to USD 3,000. He said the value is often determined by "who is doing what, when and where."

"So Garfield eating lasagna, which is a trademark for him, that would be considered kind of one of the more expensive ones," Wiedman said. Also adding value, he said, is an appearance by the strip's other characters, which include Garfield's owner Jon Arbuckle and Odie, his dog.

Caitlin McGurk, associate curator and assistant professor for the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, said that Davis "struck gold" by creating a character people love. "It's kind of a classic comic you could pick up any day and feel good about," she said.

McGurk, whose museum has about 20 "Garfield" strips, likes the idea of the auction and noted that that the number of paper strips he's auctioning would be a difficult for a library to store. "I think it's great if he can get that in the hands of fans and people who will love it," McGurk said.

Baltagi said Garfield appeals to everyone. "Who doesn't love a grumpy cat?" Baltagi said. Davis, who is 74, said he has no plans to retire from drawing the comic featuring the orange feline known for his dislike of Mondays and diets.

"It's fun. It's just fun," Davis said. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...

Nikhat selected for boxing trials of Olympic qualifiers

Nikhat Zaren was on Saturday named among the Indian women boxers who will participate in the two-day trials scheduled for the Olympic qualifiers to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from December 27. After the selection committee meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019