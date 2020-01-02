Left Menu
J-K: Seminar held in Srinagar to promote Kashmiri plays among youth

Jammu and Kashmir administration had organised a two-day national seminar from December 30 to December 31 to promote 'Kashmiri plays' among the young generation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 10:20 IST
J-K: Seminar held in Srinagar to promote Kashmiri plays among youth
Seminar was conducted at Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir administration had organised a two-day national seminar on December 30- 31 to promote 'Kashmiri plays' among the young generation. Speaking to ANI, the organisers said that Sahitya Academy and the government have taken efforts to attract Kashmiri youth who are interested in performing arts.

The seminar was conducted at Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in Srinagar. "The two-day seminar was supposed to be held on August 4-5 but it has been organised now. Writers and actors who are interested in theatre are being told about the Kashmiri dramas and the steps that can be taken to improve the theatre scene in the region," a performing arts professional said.

"The base of Kashmiri dramas is folk theatre. Here people are being informed about different forms of drams including radio, television and modern. We will publish a book to provide handy information to our researchers and scholars about dramas," another professional said. "The youth want to participate in theatres. It is an excellent step taken by the administration, we want more experts to come here to interact with youth," a local said.

A young girl said that such seminars make youth aware of their culture, art and language. "These events give us awareness about our own language, culture and art. It is important that the older generation comes forward to apprise the young generation about folk theatre and art," she said. (ANI)

