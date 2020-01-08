Dhadi folk singer Idu Sharif dies

Dhadi folk singer Idu Sharif died at Mani Majra here on Tuesday, officials said. He was suffering from paralysis, they said.

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed grief and condoled the family. The minister, in a statement here, said he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of the Idu Sharif. With his death, an era in Dhadi folklore has ended, he said.

The role played by Idu Sharif in keeping alive and promoting it would always remain a golden chapter in the history of dhadi folk singing, he further said. Idu Sharif received an award from Sangeet Natak Akademi and other awards at the state and national level during his lifetime.

Surjit Patar, Chairman, Punjab Kala Parishad also condoled the death of Sharif. In his condolence message, he said this is a grievous loss not only for his family, but also for lovers of Punjabi folk music all over the world.

Dhadi folk singer sings ballads and uses folk instrument 'Dhadd'.

