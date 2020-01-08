Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100 cuts inflicted on woman by exorcist sister-in-law, 2 others

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:12 IST
Over 100 cuts inflicted on woman by exorcist sister-in-law, 2 others

Over 100 cuts were inflicted on a woman by her exorcist sister-in-law and two others in a belief that it will ensure the recovery of her father-in-law. Renu, married to Sanjeev of Ghangaura village in Bhojipura area eight years ago, required 300 stitches for the 101 cuts inflicted on her during treatment at the district hospital here, said police.

Police said she received two dozen stitches on her face alone for the cuts inflicted by her sister-in-law Moni and her husband, and brother-in-law Mooli. She was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital, where Dr Mukul Agarwal said, "The woman required 300 stitches and had over two dozen cuts on her face alone. She had over 100 cuts on the entire body."

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said Moni has been arrested and attempts are on to nab others. "Moni's father is ill for the past a few months. The accused are involved in exorcism and in the superstition that their act will ensure the recovery of Moni's father, they inflicted cuts on Renu's body," the officer said.

While she was being given cuts on Sunday, Renu somehow managed to flee and reached a Bareilly college before falling unconscious. Police admitted her to the district hospital.

The accused allegedly tried to sacrifice her and when her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law tried to stop them, they were locked in a room, police said. An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the victim's brother, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says anyone attacking Israel will be dealt "strongest blow"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, after an Iranian missile strike on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, that Israel would hit back hard against anyone who attacked his country.Netanyahu reiterated his praise for U.S. President Dona...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors pause equity selling as fears of immediate Iran-U.S. escalation abate

European shares fell on Wednesday and U.S. equity futures pointed to weakness on Wall Street after Irans attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, but earlier sharp market moves were starting to fade as fears abated that the raid would lead to an ...

Several trade and employee unions in Goa participate in 'Bharat Bandh'

Several trade and employee unions in Goa participated in the Bharat Bandh call by ten central trade unions across the country on Wednesday. Strike in Goa started with a rally from Kadamba bus stand in Panaji to culminate with a massive rall...

Bytedance's video app TikTok bans 'misleading information'

Popular video-sharing app TikTok issued a broad ban on Wednesday against misleading information that could cause harm to its community or the public, setting itself apart from rivals like Facebook which say that they do not want to be arbit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020