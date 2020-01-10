Delhi Cong arranges special screening of 'Chhapaak' for students
Delhi Congress leaders arranged a special screening of the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' for students in Daryaganj here on Friday.
"We bought all the 920 tickets from the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her," Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said.
The special screening was organized at Delite Cinema in Daryaganj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
