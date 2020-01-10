Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cong arranges special screening of 'Chhapaak' for students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:40 IST
Delhi Cong arranges special screening of 'Chhapaak' for students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress leaders arranged a special screening of the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' for students in Daryaganj here on Friday.

"We bought all the 920 tickets from the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her," Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said.

The special screening was organized at Delite Cinema in Daryaganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

India's forex reserves touch record USD 461.16 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of USD 461.157 billion, after it surged by USD 3.689 billion in the week to January 3, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 2.52 billion ...

MP: BJP opposes Cong govt's move to allow more liquor shops

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday opposed a move by the Congress-led state government to allow opening of sub -liquor shops and claimed it would create problems for the public, women in particular. The notification on sub liquor shops in ru...

India deploys aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in Arabian Sea amid China-Pak naval drill

India has deployed its aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea at a time China and Pakistan are holding a nine-day mega naval exercise in the region, a move seen as New Delhi sending a clear signal to its two neighbors. Top off...

Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tehran due to uncertain security

Germanys flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday that its group airlines were canceling flights to and from Tehran until Jan. 20 inclusive due to the uncertain security situation of the airspace around the Iranian capital.Lufthansa said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020