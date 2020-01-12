3-day youth festival begins in Chhattisgarh

A three-day state-level youth festival, with over 7000 participants, was inaugurated on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur by Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The governor said the festival will give encouragement and exposure to budding talents of the state through events in rural sports, folk dance, fine arts, and classical music, an official statement issued here said.

"If anyone moves ahead with determination in life, success is definitely achieved," she said and congratulated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for organizing the event. She also praised the state government's decision to establish a memorial of Swami Vivekananda at Dey Bhawan Budhapara in the capital.

The youth festival is being held to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, celebrated nationwide as National Youth Day. Baghel and renowned boxer Vijender Singh were present at the festival, with the latter telling the gathering that "no one loses in a game, the player either wins or learns".

Singh said the inclusion of rural sports in the festival will give it a new dimension.

