Woman spectator, children escape as bull vaults over them at event Sivaganga

  • PTI
  • Madurai
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 21:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A woman spectator and her two children had a close shave while attending a bull-taming event in the district on Saturday when a bull vaulted over them as they were crossing its path. A video of the incident at Siravayal village in the district went viral on social media.

The video showed the bull slowing down on seeing a mother and her two children crossing its path and vaulting over them after they fell to the ground at a 'Manjuviratu' event (a type of bull-taming sport). The ongoing 'Jallikattu' season to coincide with the harvest festival in Tamil Nadu began on January 15 at Avaniapuram and the second major event was held at Palamedu on Thursday, both in Madurai district.

