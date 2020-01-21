Left Menu
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

  • San Antonio
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 03:15 IST
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

Two men were killed and at least five people were injured when someone opened fire during an argument at a concert in San Antonio, Texas, and police are hunting for the shooter who fled the scene. Officers were called shortly after 8 pm Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk, police said.

The medical examiner's office identified the men killed as Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said Monday. A 46-year-old woman and four male teens between the ages of 16 and 19 were hurt but are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

It was not the only shooting at an entertainment venue Sunday night. Two people were shot and killed and at least 15 were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, just before midnight. Police believe the shooter is one of the two who were killed.

In Texas, an argument broke out inside the club and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police said the shooting was "not a random incident" and that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.

McManus said preliminary information indicates the people shot were all patrons, rather than staff. The chief said he's confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

Jacob Flores said he was among the 25 to 30 patrons in Ventura when someone shot toward a performer and the venue turned into "chaos." "As soon as everyone heard the shots, everyone bolted out," Flores, a 17-year-old musician, told the San Antonio Express-News. "My life flashed before my eyes."

A since-deleted Facebook event indicated Sunday night's concert at the Ventura was "Living the DREAM," a showcase featuring multiple performers. Advertisements for the concert were also posted to websites advertising local events and listed performers' social media pages. An email to the apparent promoters wasn't immediately returned.

