Mega tribal festival to begin tomorrow in Telangana Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI): A four-day mega tribal festival 'Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jathara' or 'Medaram Jathara' would begin from Wednesday in Mulugu district of Telangana. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials on the arrangements made for the pilgrims.

The festival, which is expected to witness over one crore devotees, would conclude on February 8. State Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are expected to visit the congregation on February 7, Kumar told PTI.

Around 10,000 policemen are being deployed to oversee security arrangements, he added. During the Jathara, declared a state festival by the Telangana government, tribal devotees offer obeisance to goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma.

As per folklore, the festival commemorates the fight of Sammakka and Saralamma against the oppression of Kakatiya rulers. On the first day, the arrival of Saralamma on the 'Medaram Gaddhe' (platform) is celebrated while the second day marks the arrival of Sammakka..

