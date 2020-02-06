Left Menu
Film director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC seeking police protection

Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".

  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 06-02-2020 12:43 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 12:43 IST
Filmmaker AR Murugadoss

Reportedly, the movie directed by Murgadoss was produced with a huge budget incurring losses to the film distributors who have decided to go on a hunger strike.

Darbar is a cop-drama starring Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

