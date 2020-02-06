Film director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC seeking police protection
Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".
Reportedly, the movie directed by Murgadoss was produced with a huge budget incurring losses to the film distributors who have decided to go on a hunger strike.
Darbar is a cop-drama starring Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions. (ANI)
