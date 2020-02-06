Left Menu
TN minister asks tribal boy to remove footwear, sparks outrage

  PTI
  • |
  Coimbato
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:16 IST
A Tamil Nadu minister made a tribal boy remove his slippers during the inauguration of an elephant camp in Theppakkadu near here on Thursday, a video of which has gone viral drawing flak from a section of social media users. The incident occurred when Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan came to inaugurate the elephant rejuvenation camp in Theppakkadu, in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, 40 kms from here.

When he along with the district collector and other officials were proceeding to the camp, Srinivasan called a tribal boy and asked him to remove his footwear so as to enter a temple there and perform pooja. The boy readily obliged and removed the slippers in full public view.

It is not clear as to why Srinivasan asked the boy to remove his footwear. The incident has caused outrage on the social media with several condemning it and seeking action against the Minister under the SC/ST Act..

