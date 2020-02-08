Bengali film 'Binisutoy' selected for Madrid film fest

National award-winning director Atanu Ghosh's Bengali film 'Binisutoy' (without strings) has been nominated for the competition section of Madrid Indie Film Festival. Ghosh, in a Facebook post, on Saturday said the movie has been selected for competition section in the Best Feature Film category of the film festival.

"It is an honour for 'Binisutoy' which had been critically acclaimed by audience and critics alike after its release in December last year," he told PTI. Madrid Indie Film Festival (MADRIFF) will be held in Spain on March 20.

'Binisutoy', starring Ritwik Chakraborty and Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan, had, earlier, been selected in the 'Indian Cinema Now' section of the International Film Festival of Kerala. "The film tells the story of how two strangers meet at the audition of a game show, become friends and try to find out the meaning of their lives," the director said.

Ghosh's directorial debut 'Angshumaner Chhobi' (A film by Angshuman) was selected in the Indian Panorama of the IFFI 2009. The director's 'Mayurakshi' got the National Award for Best Bengali Feature Film in 2017..

