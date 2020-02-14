On Valentine's Day, stand-up comics take jabs on various issues at JNU

Stand-up comics took jabs on various issues, including the situation in the JNU and the new citizenship law, at an event organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Valentine's Day. At the event titled 'India my Valentine', organised by Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, stand up comics spoke about the current situation in the country in a humorous and sarcastic way.

Comedian Varun Thakur, who visited the JNU for the first time, began his act by saying he was happy to come to the varsity, see so much greenery, people jogging around and "no police entering illegally". "I told my cab driver after seeing all this, have we come to the right university'," he said, which got a huge round of applause.

Aditi Mittal sang a satirical song, wherein she took a dig at the falling economy, JNU taking exams on WhatsApp and demonetisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.