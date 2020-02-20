Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:44 IST
Kamal Haasan condoles death of three killed on sets of ''Indian

Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca on Thursday condoled the death of three

professionals, who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran star's film 'Indian 2', which left nine others

injured. The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and

crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific." Condoling the death of three "most hardworking"

technicians, Lyca Productions said, "we are extremely saddened" over the mishap.

The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca

said in a statement. In a tweet, Haasan expressed his sympathies with the

families of the deceased "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost

three of my colleagues," he said in a tweet. "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them

will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.

Lyca Productions said, "no words could ease what we truly feel."

"We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident (that) happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday," it said

adding "We have lost three of our most hardworking technicians."

Lyca Productions expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and nine injured when a crane used to erect sets snapped at the ongoing

shooting of the movie, directed by ace director Shankar, at a private studio at the suburban Nazrathpet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

