Kamal Haasan condoles death of three killed on sets of ''Indian
Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca on Thursday condoled the death of three
professionals, who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran star's film 'Indian 2', which left nine others
injured. The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and
crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific." Condoling the death of three "most hardworking"
technicians, Lyca Productions said, "we are extremely saddened" over the mishap.
The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca
said in a statement. In a tweet, Haasan expressed his sympathies with the
families of the deceased "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost
three of my colleagues," he said in a tweet. "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them
will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.
Lyca Productions said, "no words could ease what we truly feel."
"We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident (that) happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday," it said
adding "We have lost three of our most hardworking technicians."
Lyca Productions expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
On Wednesday, three people were killed and nine injured when a crane used to erect sets snapped at the ongoing
shooting of the movie, directed by ace director Shankar, at a private studio at the suburban Nazrathpet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Haasan
- Indian
- Lyca Productions
- Lyca
- Krishna
- Shankar
ALSO READ
Sandvik Adds New Tube Line at Indian Steel Mill to Boost Capacity and Local Service
New report quantifies Indian diaspora's contribution to UK economy
Indian women finish NZ hockey tour on high, beat hosts 3-0
Today is not April 1, says TMC after PMO's working for every Indian tweet
The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth