Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG inaugurates three-day 'Waste to Wonder Festival' in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 23:10 IST
LG inaugurates three-day 'Waste to Wonder Festival' in Delhi

A three-day festival was inaugurated on Friday at the 'Waste to Wonder Park' in south Delhi to celebrate its success that has world famous monuments fashioned out of mechanical waste, officials said. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said since its opening in February last year, nearly 16 lakh people have visited the park with an average daily footfall of 4,000-5,000, which increases up to 10,000 on weekends and public holidays.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the festival in the presence of SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra, the commissioner among others. "SDMC is organising the three-day 'Waste To Wonder Festival 2020' to celebrate the grand success of the 'Waste to Wonder Park'. The extravaganza on its first anniversary invites the citizens of Delhi to be part of this gala event," the municipal corporation said in a statement.

After the inaugural function, renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas presented a musical performance at the park located in Sarai Kale Khan. There will be enthralling musical performances by renowned musical bands, comedy shows, magic shows, puppet shows, sound and light show as part of the mega event.

Baijal said on the lines of the Waste to Wonder Park, the SDMC is also developing another magnificent park -- 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Punjabi Bagh. The LG said the 'Waste to Wonder Park' is a shining example of 'waste-to-wealth' concept and the SDMC should develop such more parks which are self-sustained and based on this concept.

The park has limited parking space and for construction of a parking facility, the DDA land will be provided to the SDMC, Baijal was quoted as saying in the statement. "It is a matter of great appreciation for the SDMC to organise this grand festival on its anniversary and announce that it has recovered the entire cost of this park by generating the revenue of over Rs 8 crore," Bharti said.

The park has become one of the most successful and popular tourist hubs in Delhi, the mayor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slides as gloomy data adds to coronavirus fears

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, while a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The ...

Tennis-S.African Anderson has second knee operation in five months

South Africas former world number five Kevin Anderson said on Friday he will be out of action for the foreseeable future after surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. Anderson, who missed the second half of the 2019 season to r...

Trump, Russia issue denials as new meddling charges hit US election

Eds Incorporating related series Washington, Feb 21 AFP Donald Trump and Russia on Friday both angrily dismissed US intelligences account that Moscow is meddling in this years election as Democrats accused the president of betraying democr...

Congress glorifies terrorists, insults patriots, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Slamming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. But if such statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020