LG inaugurates three-day 'Waste to Wonder Festival' in Delhi

A three-day festival was inaugurated on Friday at the 'Waste to Wonder Park' in south Delhi to celebrate its success that has world famous monuments fashioned out of mechanical waste, officials said. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said since its opening in February last year, nearly 16 lakh people have visited the park with an average daily footfall of 4,000-5,000, which increases up to 10,000 on weekends and public holidays.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the festival in the presence of SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra, the commissioner among others. "SDMC is organising the three-day 'Waste To Wonder Festival 2020' to celebrate the grand success of the 'Waste to Wonder Park'. The extravaganza on its first anniversary invites the citizens of Delhi to be part of this gala event," the municipal corporation said in a statement.

After the inaugural function, renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas presented a musical performance at the park located in Sarai Kale Khan. There will be enthralling musical performances by renowned musical bands, comedy shows, magic shows, puppet shows, sound and light show as part of the mega event.

Baijal said on the lines of the Waste to Wonder Park, the SDMC is also developing another magnificent park -- 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Punjabi Bagh. The LG said the 'Waste to Wonder Park' is a shining example of 'waste-to-wealth' concept and the SDMC should develop such more parks which are self-sustained and based on this concept.

The park has limited parking space and for construction of a parking facility, the DDA land will be provided to the SDMC, Baijal was quoted as saying in the statement. "It is a matter of great appreciation for the SDMC to organise this grand festival on its anniversary and announce that it has recovered the entire cost of this park by generating the revenue of over Rs 8 crore," Bharti said.

The park has become one of the most successful and popular tourist hubs in Delhi, the mayor said.

