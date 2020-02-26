Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food festival recreates flavours of Old Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:07 IST
Food festival recreates flavours of Old Delhi

From "daulat ki chaat" and "mohabbat ka sherbat" to "changezi chicken" and "matar ka kulcha", the quintessential flavours of Old Delhi have been recreated at a food festival in Okhla here. The 10th edition of "Dilli 6" food festival, underway at Edesia in Crowne Plaza Okhla, is an ode to the walled city, in replicating not just its gastronomical flavours, but also the "chaos" of Chandni Chowk.

There is no pattern whatsoever in the way the different food items are placed. Like in Chandni Chowk, one needs to push through crowds before finally reaching their favourite shop, at "Dilli 6" too one needs manoeuvre multiple stalls before getting their food of choice. Visitors are welcomed by several sweet shops, followed by a stall serving the much relished deep-fried breads from Chandni Chowk's iconic "paranthe wali gali". The paranthas are available in a range of stuffing, including 'mirchi', 'nimbu', 'papad', 'mewa' and more.

"We have attempted to bring back the magical recipes from the households and streets of Old Delhi for our patrons. We have attempted to recreate those flavours, and aromas to take forward the legacy," Sumit Sinha, director of food and beverage at Crowne Plaza, said. He said the ingredients for dishes like "Akbari Murgh Masala", "Jahangiri Muttom Korma", and "Haleem" have been sourced from Old Delhi, and added that as part of the event, they had also brought vendors from Chandni Chowk to whip up some traditional delicacies.

To add an element of nostalgia, organisers have put a gramophone on display, and parked a Lambretta right outside the venue. There is also a parrot astrologer, ready to predict fortunes. Besides the main menu, there is an additional menu dedicated to the "Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal", a 14th century hunting lodge, believed to be one of the most haunted places in the city.

The spookily labelled dishes of this menu include "Amawasya Ki Raat Walee Daal", "Paneer Khooni Masala", "Veerana Cutlet", "Chatpati Chudail", "Dayan ka Tadka" and "Tantrik Bhasma Laddoo". For those who are a fan of other spirits, worry not as there is also the trademark "Jhilmil Bar" dedicated to the yesteryear villains of Bollywood -- "Old Fashioned Gabbar", "Kaancha Cheena", "Mogambo Margarita", "Sidecar Shakaal", "Langda Tyagi", "Kali Charan", "Pink Lady Mona Darling", and "Crime Master Negroni".

The show stealer, however, is a re-created "Chor Bazaar" dining experience. The overwhelmingly lit-up space features a mix-n-match set up created by putting together cutleries, furniture, curtains, candle sticks, table napkins, fans, and lights from different suites, restaurants, kitchens, store rooms, laundry room of the hotel itself.

To take the entertainment quotient up a notch, the festival is also hosting a "Mohabbat Ka Sherbat" drinking challenge. "The challenge is that the visitor has to finish a tower full of sherbet in three minutes. Reward: complimentary dining experience at Edesia for the next one year," rganisers said.

The feast goes off the table on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday mornin...

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 wrongdoers in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May. The authorit...

GMR Group gets Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Group said on Wednesday it has received Rs 5,248 crore towards the first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP. The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, the GMR Group has provided an exit to the ...

Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

Five people were killed, three more are missing and thousands are unable to return to their waterlogged homes after floods submerged parts of Indonesias capital, officials said on Wednesday. The muddy deluge inundated the presidential pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020