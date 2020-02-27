Geneva watch expo cancelled over coronavirus: organisers

Zurich, Feb 27 (AFP) The organisers of Geneva's international expo of fine watches said Thursday it had decided to cancel the April event due the spread of the new coronavirus.

"In view of the latest developments concerning the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus... the decision has been taken to cancel the upcoming edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva" said the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, the organisers of the event. (AFP) SCY

