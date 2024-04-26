Left Menu

Zilch selects AWS to accelerate rollout of AI innovation

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 08:47 IST
Zilch selects AWS to accelerate rollout of AI innovation
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Zilch, a U.K.-based ad-subsidised payments network, has selected cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the rollout of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation across its proposition.

As part of the extended collaboration, Zilch will continue to use AWS AI and ML services including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, to transform how the company serves its customers and works with merchants in the future.

"We're delighted that Zilch has selected AWS to bring the transformative potential of AI and generative AI to consumer lending. With Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, Zilch is able to deliver more accurate and faster lending decisions, and expand its offer to more consumers across the UK and into new geographies and markets," said Tricia Troth, Head of Startups, UK and Ireland, at AWS.

At present, Zilch uses AI to set personalised affordability limits for each customer more accurately as well as for fraud detection and to understand buyer intent.

With the continued use of AWS services, Zilch aims to accelerate its sales in the next two years whilst improving customer service and lending decisions. By unlocking deeper insights into underwriting and fraud detection, Zilch hopes to improve its model's performance by at least 10%. Zilch has been working with AWS since its inception to prioritize technological innovation and redefine how buyers and sellers are matched in the world of payments, advertising, and consumer lending. 

Commenting on this collaboration, Philip Belamant, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zilch, said, "Our customers use Zilch around 100 times a year, which gives us 15-18 times the data available to our closest peers. The combination of our large, high-quality data sets and AWS’s AI and ML services is going to give us a very tangible competitive advantage. Zilch will be using AI to invest in increasing the productivity of our people, accelerating unit economics and creating more value for our customers."

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024